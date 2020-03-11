La Fouine pass a cap and joined Booba, NLP or JuL !

Share on Facebook

After a grand return to the scene of the rap, The Weasel breaks a new record. He joined Booba reaching one billion views on YouTube !

The Weasel is one of those rappers that have marked the history of French rap. Thus, it has reached one billion views on YouTube and has joined Booba, NLP, or even Jul. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

When we speak of the pillars of rap, one thinks inevitably to The Weasel. One thing is for sure, it will have marked the history of French rap. In fact, there are more classic rapper from the Hatches. The farm, Which can make me stop, or even Hamdoulah ça va, the list is very long !

With his album entitled Blessings, The Weasel has made his grand return to the front of the stage.

In fact, he has gone to great lengths. The project is very heavy ! Fans of the rapper reacted very positively to the piece Colored. The reference to 6ix9ine is not there for nothing.

The interpreter of the Suburban Dirty comes once again to make him talk. Thus, it has reached one billion views on Youtube. The great class !

The French rappers to have reached one billion views on YouTube can be counted on the fingers of 2 hands. Include Maitre Gims, MHD, or even Booba. NLP, Niska and more recently Ninho, have also managed this feat. Now, therefore, it is to The Weasel of a place in the middle of these artists.

It is on his profile Instagram that the rapper Trappes announced the good news. He was then held to thank his audience in the simplest of ways. A ” thank you “ to him is, therefore, addressed with a small heart. A nice initiative on his part.

The faithful fans of The Weasel did not hesitate to show their admiration. Under the post, the compliments abound. ” You’re the best !” .