La Liga: Alaves vs Valencia Live Stream

Alaves vs Valencia. Forecast for the match of the Spanish La Liga (March 6, 2020)

In the opening match of the 27th round of the championship of Spain, Alaves will take Valencia on March 6. We estimated the teams’ chances of success and made a forecast.

Alaves

“Glorious” played very well in the last rounds. For the previous five, they managed to defeat the “Eibar” and “Athletics” Bilbao with the same score 2: 1. By the way, they did it in their native meadow. Fights with Sevilla (1: 1) and Leganes (0: 0) were also completed in a draw .

The only team that managed to upset Alavez fans over this period was Mallorca, which managed to achieve a minimum 1-0 victory over the Basques at home.

Such good results allowed Alaves to advance slightly up the standings and stop at 13th place, nine points from the relegation zone.

The Basques play pretty well at home. For 13 matches in the current championship, they lost only three times in their native walls.

There are, however, a few personnel problems. Due to disqualification, Aleish Vidal will miss the game. Also in the infirmary are Oliver Burke and Thomas Pina.

Valencia

The “bats” personnel losses have accumulated much more. Injured main striker Maximiliano Gomez. In addition to him, Esekiel Garay, Kang Ying Lee, Ruben Sobrino, Manu Vallejo, Eliakim Mangal, Cristiano Piccini were registered in the infirmary.

Despite the losses, “Valencia” still interrupted in the last round its unbeaten run in the championship, which totaled three matches in a row. In them, the Levantines devastatingly lost to Getafe (0: 3) and Real Sociedadu (0: 3), and also tied with Madrid Atletico. Both defeats were just on the road, where Valencia have not won four matches in a row, and over the last three missed ten goals.

In the standings, “Valencia” dropped to seventh line and four points behind the first four.

Statistics

Alaves won their last two games in a row at home.

In the last six home games of the “glorious” the forecast “both will score” was played.

In seven of the last eight guest matches of Valencia, the bet was “total over 2.5”.

“Valencia” lost away seven of 12 matches in the Example.

In the last nine face-to-face matches, the opponents played bets “both will score” and “total over 2.5”.

Forecast

Valencia missed too much in recent away matches. In the previous three no less than three goals. Alaves also steadily missed in its last stage in its arena. Given that there are many goals in rivals, we will put on horseback duel.

Our forecast is a total of more than 2.5 for 2.36 in BC Fonbet