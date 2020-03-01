La Liga: Athletic Bilbao vs Villarreal, Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Athletic Bilbao vs Villarreal. Forecast for the match of the Spanish La Liga (March 1, 2020)

Athletic B

In one of the matches of the next round of the Spanish Championship, Athletic Bilbao will play against Villarreal on March 1 – we made a forecast.

Athletic achieved important success in the Spanish Cup, making it to the semifinals of this tournament. However, in the championship, the Basques are experiencing a terrible series. The team of Gaiski Garitano can not win ten matches in a row in La Liga, and she lost all four last matches. Athletic lost in these meetings to Getafe (0: 2), Real Sociedadu (1: 2), Osasuna (0: 1) and Alavesu (1: 2). It is not surprising that after such a series, the Basques from the Eurocup zone fell to 11th place. Now, Copa del Rey looks like Athletics’s only chance to get a ticket to the Europa League, as Garitano’s wards are 11 points behind.

To make matters worse for Athletics, the Basques began to lose in their native Bilbao. Although for some time they became invulnerable here. In five past home meetings, Athletic defeated Granada (2: 0), tied Eibar (0: 0) and Celta (1: 1), and lost to Getafe (0: 2) and Osasune (0: 1).

Athletics have few injured. These are Asier Villalibre, Oscar de Marcos and Miquel Balenciaga.

Villarreal

“Villarreal” , on the contrary, got involved in the struggle for a place in European competitions, although it had previously seriously lagged behind “Athletics”, and indeed fought for survival. In the last five matches in La Liga, Villarreal defeated Alaves (2: 1), Osasuna (3: 1), Levante (2: 1), tied with Valladolid (1: 1), and only Atlético lost in the last round (1: 3).

True, this defeat has led to the fact that the “yellow submarine” is now behind the sixth position by four points. The Kalehi team itself was in front of this round in seventh place.

On the road, “Villarreal” in the last five matches Examples earned ten points. Wards Javier Calleja defeated Sevilla, Real Sociedad and Alaves (all in 2: 1), tied with Valladolid (1: 1), and lost to Atletico (1: 3). This is the best guest series of the “yellow submarine” over the past year and a half.

Two players are not available for this match to Javier Calleje: Bruno Soriano and Ramiro Guerra.

Statistics

The winning streak of Athletics in La Liga has reached ten fights.

The losing series of Basques in the championship is already equal to four matches.

In seven out of ten past meetings, “Athletics” in Example played a bet “total less than 2.5”.

“Villarreal” away in the championship won three of the last five matches.

The bet “both will score” played in all eight past guest meetings of the “yellow submarine” in Example.

Athletic beat Villarreal in only one of the six previous in-person matches. In the first round of the current championship teams drew (0: 0).

Forecast

Athletic , of course, can break through at any moment. But so far, everything looks as if “ Villarreal” in the upcoming match may have even more chances. In this case, the bet on “both will score”, which has played in all eight previous guest meetings of the “yellow submarine” in La Liga, looks optimal. She also won four of the six previous full-time matches of the clubs in question.

Our forecast – both will score for 1.90 in 1x BC