La Liga: Atlético Madrid vs Sevilla FC Live Stream

Atlético Madrid vs Sevilla FC. Forecast for the match of the Spanish La Liga (March 7, 2020)

In the 27th round of La Liga, on March 7, we will have a fascinating duel between the candidates for getting into the Champions League: Atletico on Wanda Metropolitan will accept Sevilla – we offer our forecast for this match.

Atletico

“Atletico” comes to this match with a five-match unbeaten run in all tournaments, during which the “mattresses” defeated “Granada” (1: 0), “Villarreal” (3: 1) and “Liverpool” (1: 0), and draw played with a “Valencia” (2: 2) and “Espanyol” (1: 1). At the same time, he defeated Atlético in his field, and lost at a party.

Nevertheless, this “mattress” was enough not to get out of the struggle for the first four. Wards Diego Simeone are in fifth place.

At home, Atletico earned 28 points in this championship, being the fourth in this indicator. Of the representatives of the current eight, “mattresses” defeated “Villarreal” (3: 1) and “Getafe” (1: 0) on their field. With “Real” the team Simeone tied (0: 0), with “Valencia” (1: 1), and “Barcelona” Madrid lost (0: 1).

The number of injured at “Athletics” has decreased. Only four players are unavailable to Diego Simeone for this match: Thomas Lemar, Herman Valera, Dario Poveda and main linebacker Thomas Partei.

Sevilla

Sevilla began to regain its position in the championship only recently. “Nervionians” in two previous meetings of La Liga defeated “Getafe” (3: 0) and “Osasuna” (3: 2), which was enough for the team to return to the lost third place. Although before that, Sevilla had won only two of the last nine matches in the championship and flew out of the Champions League zone.

The guest form of Seville remains one of the best in the championship. More than a team of Julen Lopetegi away earned only the “Real”. With representatives of the current eight, the Nerviones away played four matches in which they earned four points. Sevilla lost to Barcelona (0: 4) and Real Madrid (1: 2), but tied with Valencia (1: 1) and defeated Getafe (3: 0).

Two main midfielders are not available for Sevilla for this match: Oliver Torres and Fernando. Questioning participation in the upcoming fight Tomasz Watslik.

Statistics

The Atlético win-win streak has reached five official matches.

The Mattresses won four of five previous home matches in La Liga.

In nine of 13 Atletico home games in Example, the bet was “total less than 2.5”.

Sevilla lost two of their last eight away matches in the league.

In seven of the ten previous fights of the “Nervionians” in La Liga, the bet “both will score” was played.

In all six recent meetings between “Atletico” and “Seville” the bet “both will score” has played.

In the first round of the current championship teams split the world (1: 1).

Forecast

“Atletico” significantly improved the game in their field, but “mattresses, it seems, can deal with strong opponents in their field only at the maximum concentration. And then, not always. Atletico defeated Liverpool and Getafe, defeating both opponents 1-0.

But with “Valencia”, “Barcelona” and “Real” wards Simeone could not cope. It is difficult to expect the ultimate concentration from the Atletico players for this match, because on Wednesday they will have to play the return match against Liverpool in the Champions League. For Sevilla, the meeting with the mattresses is definitely more important than any Europa League match.

Our forecast – Sevilla will not lose for 1.95 at BC Fonbet