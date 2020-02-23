La Liga: Atlético Madrid vs Villarreal CF live streaming free

Atlético Madrid vs Villarreal CF live streaming free

Atlético – Villarreal. Forecast for the match of the Spanish La Liga (February 23, 2020)

In the final match of the 25th round of the Spanish Championship on February 23, Atletico and Villarreal will play – we made a forecast for this meeting.

Atletico

“Atletico” comes to a duel with the “yellow submarine” after winning the Champions League match over Liverpool 1-0. It took place just in the native arena.

In the last home match of the championship, “mattresses” also interrupted a series of setbacks in the Example. The fiasco from Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final knocked out the mattresses for four matches. During this time, the team of Diego Simeone in the championship lost to Eibar (0: 2), Real Madrid (0: 1) and tied at home with Leganes (0: 0), and flew away from Leonesa Culture in the Spanish Cup (1: 2).

Losses in La Liga led to the fact that “Atletico” gradually lost its position in the four, but only one victory over the “Granada” (1: 0) and a draw in the last round with “Valencia” the Madrid club was enough to get out on the fourth line.

Atletico’s infirmary now houses Tom Lemar, Kieran Trippier, German Valera and Dario Poveda. Questioned by Hector Herrera and João Felix.

Villarreal

Even at the beginning of winter, the fans of Villarreal were worried about registering in the Example, and now the “yellow submarine” seriously claims to be in European competition. This was made possible thanks to six victories in the last eight matches of La Liga. “Villarreal” beat “Seville” (2: 1), “Getafe” (1: 0), “Real Sociedad” (2: 1), “Alaves” (2: 1), “Osasuna” (3: 1) and Levante (2: 1), tied with Valladolid (1: 1), and lost to Hispaniola (1: 2).

Now “Villarreal” is on the sixth line, and “Atlético” is only two points behind.

On the road, Villarreal have won all three of their last four matches. The team of Javier Calleja defeated Real Sociedad (2: 1), Sevilla (2: 1) and Alaves (2: 1) and tied with Valladolid (1: 1).

Injured by Villarreal Bruno Soriano, Ramiro Guerra.

Statistics

In the last seven away matches , Villarreal played a prediction of “both will score.”

Bet “total over 2.5” played in 10 of the 12 guest matches of Villarreal.

Atletico have won five of their last seven league games at home.

In five of the last six face-to-face matches of the opponents, the forecast was “total less than 2.5”.

Atletico beat Villarreal in only one of the nine previous full-time fights.

Forecast

For Atlético, Villarreal is a very uncomfortable opponent. In the first round, the teams drew 0-0. “Villarreal” is now on track and should be in better condition, because “Atletico” played a match in the middle of the week with “Liverpool”. In our opinion, the guests will not lose.

Our forecast is the victory of Villarreal or a draw for 2.33 in BC Fonbet