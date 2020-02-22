La Liga: Barcelona vs Eibar live streaming free, preview, betting tips

Barcelona vs Eibar live streaming free

Barcelona – Eibar. Forecast for the match of the Spanish La Liga (February 22, 2020)

In the 25th round of La Liga “Barcelona” on February 22 at the Camp Nou will receive a modest “Eibar” – we have prepared a forecast for this match.



Barcelona

The misfire of “Real” in the last round allowed Barcelona to reduce the gap from the “creamy” to just one point. The Catalans in the last rounds did almost everything to regain leadership.

Let Barca stop winning with a crushing score, but in the five past meetings of La Liga, the “blue garnet” won four times. “Barcelona” beat “Granada” (1: 0), “Levante” (2: 1), “Betis” (3: 2) and “Getafe” (2: 1), and lost to “Valencia” (0: 2) .

The home form of the Catalans still looks amazing. Barca at Camp Nou have won 18 of 19 previous matches in La Liga. This winter, the “blue-garnet” houses sorted out “Mallorca” (5: 2), “Alaves” (4: 1), “Granada” (1: 0), “Levante” (2: 1), “Getafe” ( 2: 1) and tied with Real Madrid (0: 0).

Jordi Alba joined the injured Luis Suarez and Usman Dembele in the Barcelona Infirmary.

Eibar

“Eibar”, despite the position in the table, shows not so disastrous results. In the previous seven fights, “gunsmiths” lost only twice. During this time, Eibar defeated Granada (3-0), defeated Atlético (2-0), tied with Celta (0-0), Betis (1-1) and Athletic (0: 0). “Eibar” suffered defeats in guest meetings with “Valencia” (0: 1) and “Alaves” (1: 2).

“Eibar” now takes 16th place in La Liga, but due to the fact that the teams from the bottom of the table also added, “gunsmiths” are only three points ahead of the relegation zone.

Away in this championship Eibar won only one match. The Basques defeated the Leganes (2: 1). In 5 out of 11 other matches, “gunsmiths” tied. However, the Eibar lost exclusively to the representatives of the current eight. “Atletico” wards Jose Mendilibar lost 2: 3, as well as “Real Sociedad” (1: 4), “Valencia” (0: 1).

Three football players are injured in Eibar: Ivan Ramis, Pedro Bigas and Kike Garcia. Disqualification will also be served by main striker Charles.

Statistics

Barcelona won 18 of 19 past home fights in La Liga.

In seven of the ten previous meetings, “Barca” in the championship played a bet “both will score”.

Eibar away won only one of 13 previous matches in La Liga.

The “gunsmiths” scored in six of the 12 away matches of the championship.

After the Eibar entered La Liga, Barcelona beat the gunsmiths in 10 out of 11 meetings.

At Camp Nou, the Catalans have never beat Eibar with a difference of less than two goals.

Forecast

Overall, the only factor that could hold back Barcelona in this match is to travel to Naples next week. Catalans will play with Italians on Tuesday. There are no other reasons why Barca will not be able to defeat the Eibar . Even with the injuries of Suarez and Dembele. All this can be formed into a bet on Barca + TM 4.5.

Our forecast is the victory of Barcelona + total less than 4.5 for 1.73 in 1x BC