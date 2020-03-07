La Liga: Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live streaming free

In the 27th round of La Liga, Barcelona on March 7 will play at Camp Nou with a strong Real Sociedad – read our forecast for this match.

Barcelona

Having lost in the last round to Real Madrid (0: 2), Barcelona again lost leadership in the Example. Wards Kike Setena lag behind the “creamy” by one point. However, in general, the results of the “blue-garnet” in recent matches are still not bad. “Barcelona” won four of the five previous matches in La Liga, beating “Levante” (2: 1), “Betis” (3: 2), “Getafe” (2: 1) and defeating “Eibar” (5: 0) .

Also under the leadership of Kike Setiena, the Catalans made a draw in an away match against Napoli (1: 1), significantly increasing their chances of reaching the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

The Barcelona home in La Liga is simply unstoppable. The Catalans won 12 of 13 home bouts in the championship, losing points only in a duel with Real Madrid (0: 0). In five previous matches at Camp Nou in the Example Barca, Alaves won (4: 1) Granada (1: 0), Levante (2: 1), Getafe (2: 1) and “Eibar” (5: 0).

Barcelona’s injured are Luis Suarez, Usman Dembele and Sergi Roberto.

Real Sociedad

“Real Sociedad” comes to this match with a six-match winning streak and in the status of finalist Copa del Rey. This week, the Basques in the semi-finals defeated Mirandes (1-0) for the second time, reaching the final of the competition. In the championship, Real Sociedad won three bouts for the indicated period.

“White and Blue” defeated “Valencia” (3: 0), “Athletic” (2: 1) and “Valladolid” (1: 0). This allowed the Algvasil team to rejoin the fight for getting into the Champions League. “Real Sociedad” is in sixth place, behind the fourth “Getafe” by only two points.

All the recent victories of Real Sociedad in La Liga have been in home matches. However, on the road, the San Sebastians also play decently. The Algvasil team takes fifth place in the number of points earned by guests.

True, in the five previous away matches in La Liga, the “white-blue” was not impressed. Real Sociedad in these meetings lost to Real Madrid (1: 3), Betis (0: 3) and Leganes (1: 2), tied with Valladolid (0: 0) and defeated Osasuna “(4: 3).

Note that in matches with representatives of the current eight away Real Sociedad, as a rule, lost. Managed to earn points wards Algvasila only in a duel with “Valencia” (1: 1).

Injured by Sociedad one Asier Ilyarramendi. The participation of David Surutusy, Arits Elustondo and Diego Llorente is in doubt.

Statistics

The unbeaten home streak of Barcelona in La Liga has reached 25 fights.

The Catalans have won 12 of 13 matches at Camp Nou in the current championship.

Bet “total over 2.5” played in eight of ten past home meetings of “Barcelona” in Example.

The winning streak of Real Sociedad has reached six official matches.

The total over 2.5 bet has played in eight out of ten past matches of the blue and white in La Liga.

Real Sociedad can not beat Barcelona for nine consecutive fights.

In the first round, the Basques managed to take away points from the Catalans, having tied with them 2: 2.

Forecast

In “Barcelona” in the next week is not assigned to any meetings in the Champions League, so the Catalans can play with the “Sociedad” in full force. Given the defeat of Real Madrid in the past round, the Basques are not envied. Barcelona will try to rehabilitate themselves in front of their fans for this fiasco.

Our forecast is the victory of Barcelona + total less than 3.5