La Liga: Celta Vigo vs Leganes live streaming free

Celta Vigo vs Leganes live streaming free

Celta – Leganes. Forecast for the match of the Spanish La Liga (February 22, 2020)

The outsider battle will open the Saturday program of the 25th round of La Liga: Celta will take Leganes at home on February 22 – read our forecast for this fight.

Celta

A draw with Real Madrid in the last round helped Celta to stay outside the relegation zone, but the successes of the competitors prevented the Galician from relaxing. The team of Oscar Garcia is ahead of the 18th Mallorca only due to additional indicators.

At the same time, it is difficult to criticize Celta in recent matches . In 2020, the Celts lost only in the away match of Valencia (0: 1). In the remaining meetings, “Celta” earned seven points, tied with “Athletic” (1: 1), “Eybar” (0: 0), “Real” (2: 2), “Osasuna” (1: 1) and won “Seville” (2: 1).

Moreover, Celta’s home in La Liga has not lost five fights in a row. The Celts broke the world with Eibar (0: 0), Osasuna (1: 1), Valladolid (0: 0), Mallorca (2: 2) and defeated Sevilla (2: 1 ) In total, Celta has four defeats in this championship at home, and not one from the team that is now below tenth place.

Only the defender Kevin Vazquez is injured in Celta.

Leganes

“Leganes” also added this winter. The team of Javier Aguirre was considered a hopeless outsider of La Liga, but now everything looks so that the “cucumber producers” can still compete for a place in the sun.

Over the past nine fights in La Liga, Leganes lost only two times. Both defeats with wards Aguirre happened after the New Year. In 2020, Leganes defeated Real Sociedad at home (2: 1), tied with Betis (0: 0), Atlético (0: 0) and Valladolid (2: 2), and lost to Getafe (0: 3) and Levante (0: 2).

Away in this championship, Leganes has not yet won, but immediately 5 out of 11 matches played in a draw. In five previous guest matches, Examples of “cucumber producers” split the world with Alaves (1: 1), Valladolid (2: 2) and Atlético (0: 0), and lost to Levante (0: 2) and Seville (0: 1).

Four players are injured at Leganes: Ivan Cuellar, Aitor Ruybal, Rodri Tarin and Alexander Szymanowski. But the main loss is the sale of the top scorer Martin Braithwaite, whom Barcelona itself called into its ranks.

Statistics

Celta have won only one of ten previous matches in La Liga.

In seven of these ten matches the bet “both will score” was played.

The home-winning Celtic series reached five meetings.

Leganes have lost only two of their last nine matches in La Liga.

The guest win-win series of “cucumber producers” in the championship reached 12 matches.

“Celta” can not beat “Leganes” four face-to-face meetings in a row.

Last season, these teams played twice in a goalless draw, and in this championship Leganes won 3-2 at home.



Forecast

This meeting seems unpredictable because both clubs have recently added to the results. “Leganes” , of course, will play against defense, which the team does best. “Celta” used to position itself as an attacking club, but this season the Galician scored only three goals more than “Leganes”. Given the importance of the upcoming match, here you can put on no loss of the hosts.

Our forecast – Celta will not lose + both will score for 2.72 in BC 1x