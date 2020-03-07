La Liga: Eibar vs Mallorca live streaming free

Eibar vs Mallorca. Forecast for the match of the Spanish La Liga (March 7, 2020)

The Saturday program of the 27th round of La Liga starts on March 7 with a match between two outsiders: Eibar will receive Mallorca in their field – we evaluated the last performances of the teams and prepared our forecast.

Eibar

“Eibar” before the last round was again dangerously close to the relegation zone. The “gunsmiths” in four meetings earned only two points. However, three of these four meetings, the team of Jose Mendilabar spent on a visit.

“Eibar” lost on the road to “Alavesu” (1: 2) and “Barcelona” (0: 5), and also tied with “Celta” (0: 0). At home, the “gunsmiths” failed to defeat the Betis (1: 1). But in the last round, “Eibar” showed an amazing result on “Ipurua”, defeating “Levante” (3: 0). This allowed the team to return to 16th place, increasing the handicap over the relegation zone to five points.

In five previous home games, Eibar earned ten points. The Gunsmiths defeated Levante (3-0), Atletico (2-0) and Granada (3-0), tied with Betis (1-1), and lost only to Getafe ( 0: 1).

Injured by Eibar alone, Ivan Ramis.

Mallorca

“Mallorca” with great difficulty earning points in La Liga, but the “islanders”, however, are struggling to survive. For 13 previous matches in the championship, Vicente Moreno’s wards received only eight points. As a result, Mallorca is in the relegation zone at 18th position.

In the last five matches of La Liga, the “islanders” lost to “Valladolid”, “Hispaniola”, and “Getafe” (everyone (0: 1)), tied with “Betis” (3: 3), and won “Alaves” ( 1: 0).

Away, “Mallorca” in this championship has not yet won, losing ten of 12 meetings. In five previous guest matches, Moreno’s wards lost to Espanyol (0: 1), Real Sociedadu (0: 3) and Granada (0: 1), and tied with Betis (3: 3) and “ Celtic ”(2: 2).

Majorca has two losses: injured Leonardo Coutris and disqualified main midfielder Salva Sevilla.

Statistics

” Eibar ” won three of the previous four home matches in La Liga.

In eight of the last ten home games of the “gunsmiths” in the championship, the bet “both will score – no.”

The win-win guest series “Mallorca” in the framework of the Examples is equal to 17 meetings.

Ten of the 12 away matches in this championship “islanders” lost.

In seven of these 12 guest matches, “Mallorca” in La Liga played a bet “total over 2.5”.

Eibar beat Mallorca in only one of the six previous in-person matches.

In the first round of the current championship, the “islanders” defeated the team of Mendilabar (2: 1) at home.

Forecast

In general, if nothing extraordinary happens, Eibar should calmly deal with Mallorca in its field. “Gunsmiths” have become much more confident playing in their own walls, and “Mallorca” is still terribly speaking at a party. Although Vicente Moreno’s wards played a draw with Celta and Betis on the road, it doesn’t seem like they could beat the Eibar in the teeth.

Our forecast is the victory of Eibar for 1.77 in BC Fonbet