La Liga: Eibar vs Real Sociedad Live Stream

Eibar vs Real Sociedad. Forecast for the match of the Spanish La Liga (March 10, 2020)

On Tuesday March 10, in the Spanish Championship, a missed match of the 24th round of Eibar – Real Sociedad will take place – we have prepared a forecast for the Basque derby.

Eibar

The “gunsmiths” failed in the last round, which markedly complicated their tournament position. “Eibar” took “Mallorca” in their native arena and lost 1: 2. As a result of the match, the team sank to 16th place and is only two points ahead of the relegation zone.

In general, the “gunsmiths” played poorly in past rounds. So in the last four matches they managed to beat only Levante (3: 0), losing at the same time, in addition to Mallorca, also to Alaves (1: 2) and Barcelona (0: 5).

In six previous home games, Eibar earned ten points. The Basques beat Levante (3-0), Atletico (2-0) and Granada (3-0), tied with Betis (1-1).

To serve a disqualification will be Paulo Oliveira. Injured by Eibar alone, Ivan Ramis.

Real Sociedad

“White and Blue” also lost in the past round. True, the rival was serious. “Real Sociedad” stayed at the Camp Nou at the “Baselona” and for a long time restrained the attacks of the hosts. The decisive was the penalty for 10 minutes of the final whistle, which was realized by Messi.

This defeat interrupted the winning streak of Real Sociedad , which totaled six official meetings in a row. Throughout it, the Basques won two matches in the Spanish Cup, making it to the tournament finals. In the framework of the championship, Real Sociedad over this period beat Athletic Bilbao (1: 0), Valencia (3: 0) and Valladolid (1: 0).

In the standings of the Basques in sixth position, though they have good chances to compete for a place in the Champions League.

Injured by Sociedad Asier Ilyarramendi and Aritsa Elustondo.

Statistics

Eibar lost at home only one of their last five matches, winning three of them.

In three of the last five home matches, Eibar played a forecast of “total over 2.5”.

Real Sociedad won only one of the six previous matches in the Example away.

In five of the seven previous guest matches , Real Sociedad played a bet of “total over 2.5”.

In six of the last eight face-to-face matches, the forecast was “total over 2.5”.

In seven of the last eight full-time fights, the bet “both will score” has played.

Forecast

Both teams have good motivation for the match. “Eibar” is important not to fall into the relegation zone, and “Sociedad” is trying to break into the fight for the first four. By the quality of the game, the guests look a little better. In addition, Sociedad plays well in general against Eibar, matches with which are often rich in goals.

Our prediction – Real Sociedad will not lose + both will score for 2.43 in 1x BC