La Liga: Getafe v Celta live streaming free

Getafe v Celta. Forecast (CF. 2.84) for the match of the championship of Spain (March 7, 2020)

We present our version of the forecast for the Spanish Championship match, in which Getafe will receive Celta on March 7. Will guests be able to take points from one of the leaders of the current season? – the answer is in our material.

Getafe

“ Getafe ” sold a lot in the current season and after 26 rounds takes fourth place in the Champions League zone. The assets of the “ city ” 13 victories and six world and one point to the third “Seville”.

After a slight decline, consisting of two defeats in a row, the “ blue ” away beat “Mallorca” (1: 0), for which we made a prediction. The “ Spanish Chelsea ” is approaching this meeting in a good mood, because the Club of Madrid is one of the main contenders for the victory in the Europa League, where “Ajax” (3: 2) was knocked out in the 1/16 finals.

Relations with “Celta” in favor of Madrid, and the last victory of the “Celts” on the road was recorded in 2016.

In today’s game , Echeita , Timor and Antunes will not be able to take part .

Celta

The 17th team of the past season settled in 17th place after 26 rounds of La Liga. The “ heavenly ” asset has five victories and 10 world victories, and after losing to Valencia, the guests go without defeat, beating Sevilla (2: 1) and taking points from Real Madrid (2: 2).

Last Saturday, the “ Celts ” broke the world with “Granada” (0: 0) and so far they are three points ahead of the relegation zone. The main problem of the wards of Oscar Garcia remains the line of attack, which plays every other time, but in such cases tournament points are obtained.

In today’s match, Kevin and Suarez will not be able to enter the field , and the main loss will be the lack of Aspas , who has too many cards.

Statistics

Getafe have won 7 of their last 10 home matches

Celta did not win away matches in a row

6 out of 10 recent Getafe home matches ended in total more (2.5)

The last personal meeting ended with the victory of “Getafe” (1: 0)

Forecast

Bookmakers see Getafe winning , but the team has repeatedly misfired in recent matches. ” Celta ” gained speed, but the loss of Aspasia be a problem.

We assume that this game will become an adornment of the Saturday game day in the Example, and the audience will witness a successful match, for which we propose to play a bet. The second bet we take the penalties that were assigned in every third match of the teams.

Our forecast – “Getafe” will not lose + total more (2.5) and bet on it through BC Marathon with a coefficient of 2.84

The second bet is a penalty for 3.20