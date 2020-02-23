La Liga: Getafe vs Sevilla live streaming free, preview

Getafe vs Sevilla live streaming free

Getafe – Sevilla. Forecast for the match of the Spanish La Liga (February 23, 2020)

The central match of Sunday in the 25th round of La Liga will be the duel “Getafe” and “Seville” – we evaluated the performance of the teams and prepared a forecast for the match on February 23.

Getafe

The Getafe four-match winning streak in La Liga helped the Blues to get out not even to fourth, but to third position in the table. Wards of Pepe Bordalas gave such amazing results after a crushing defeat from Real Madrid at the beginning of the year (0: 3). Then “Getafe” beat “Betis” (1: 0), “Athletic” (2: 0) and defeated “Leganes” (3: 0) with “Valencia” (3: 0). Interrupted such a powerful move of the “blue” “Barcelona”, beating the team of Bordalas at the “Camp Nou” (2: 1). However, after this Getafe managed to produce another excellent result. The Blue won the Ajax home in the Europa League (2-0).

The main advantage of Getafe is its amazing defense. In six previous La Liga home games , the Blues have played zero five times. But then they missed three from Real Madrid. In other meetings at home for this segment, Getafe beat Valencia (3-0), Betis (1-0), Levante (4-0) and Valladolid (2-0), and also played in a goalless draw with Osasuna.

Getafe injured two players: Filip Manoilovich and Vitorino Antunes.

Seville

Sevilla , on the contrary, is in a serious decline. In the nine previous matches in La Liga, the Nervionians won only twice. In addition, Sevilla flew out of Copa del Rey from Mirandes (1: 3), and in the Europa League played a draw with a modest Cluj (1: 1).

In the championship in 2020, Sevilla already managed to lose to Real Madrid (1: 2) and Celte (1: 2), to draw with Alawes (1: 1), Espanyol (2: 2), Athletic (1: 1) and defeat Granada (2: 0).

Such results have led Sevilla to slip into fifth place from a well-held third place. Although the fourth “Atletico” Andalusians are second only to additional indicators.

Relatively unsuccessful, “Seville” just plays at home. In terms of the number of points earned on the road, the “Nervionians” take second place in La Liga. Although the previous five away matches of the Andalusians were not as successful as they would like. Sevilla lost to Celta and Real Madrid (1: 2 each), tied with Osasuna (1: 1), and defeated Mallorca (2: 0) and Valladolid (1: 0).

Only Sergio Escudero is injured in Sevilla. Also, for some reason Manuel Nolito and Munir El-Haddadi were not included in the application for the match.

Statistics

Getafe have won four of their five previous matches in La Liga.

The Blues did not miss in five of the six past home matches in the championship.

In all six of Getafe’s last home meetings in La Liga, the bet “both will score – no.”

Sevilla have won only two of their nine previous matches in Example.

In six out of ten past guest matches of the “Nervionians” in La Liga the bet “both will score” was played.

In the face-to-face meetings of Getafe and Seville, no one has an advantage. Teams alternately beat each other. In the first round of this championship, Sevilla won 2-0.

Forecast

Both clubs took part in the 1/16 Europa League, so they should be in the same condition. Although not really. Getafe played at home, while Sevilla flew to Romania. In favor of the hosts is also evidenced by their improved form, while the “Nervionians” on the contrary have significantly lost. Apparently, here you can bet on the hosts.