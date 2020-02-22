La Liga: Levante vs Real Madrid live streaming free

Levante vs Real Madrid live streaming free

Levante – Real Madrid. Forecast for the match of the Spanish La Liga (February 22, 2020)

In one of the matches of the 25th round of the Spanish Examples, on February 18, Levante receives Real Madrid – we made a forecast for this meeting.

Levante

The Levantine club in the last round suffered another defeat. In a principled match, the team of Paco Lopez lost to Villarreal with a score of 1: 2. For Levante, this is the fifth failure in the last six rounds. The only successful match for this period was a meeting with Leganes, which ended in a minimal victory with a score of 1: 0.

The match with Leganes took place just in the native arena. On the whole, Levante lost only twice in the last six matches at home, having won at the same time four victories over this period.

In the standings , Levante now occupies 13th place, but is ten points ahead of the relegation zone.

Injured by Levante Ruben Rochina, Ivan Lopez, Robert Pierre, Hernani and Nemanja Radoy.

Real Madrid

The Royal Club has failed twice in recent matches. First, “creamy” unexpectedly lost to the Real Sociedadu in the Spanish Cup, losing to the Basques in their own field (3: 4).

On the other hand, Real Madrid traditionally does not attach much importance to the Copa del Rey, rarely reaching even the finals. However, in the last round Real Madrid scored no points and in home matches Examples with Celta – a draw 2: 2.

Prior to this, in the Example, the “Royal Club” won all four matches in 2020. “Creamy” defeated “Getafe” (3: 0), after which they minimally beat “Seville” (2: 1), “Valladolid” (1: 0) and “Atletico” (1: 0).

Away “Real” does not lose in La Liga seven fights in a row, winning five of these matches. “Creamy” beat “Eibar” (4: 0), “Alaves” (2: 1), “Getafe” (3: 0), “Valladolid” (1: 0) and “Osasuna” (4: 1), and tied with Barcelona (0: 0) and Valencia (1: 1). By the number of points earned by guests “Real” is the best in the championship.

Only Marco Asensio and Marian Diaz remained injured in Real Madrid.

Statistics

Levante lost five of their last six matches in the championship.

At home, Levante won four of six previous bouts.

Real Madrid have won away five of their last six matches.

The forecast “both will score” was played in the last six full-time matches.

In six of the seven previous in-person matches, the total over 2.5 bet was played.



Forecast

Levante misses a lot in the last rounds. “Real” is also playing faulty defense. Full-time matches between rivals, as a rule, are successful. At the same time, the “Royal Club” is now on track. Beat Levant in five of six previous guest matches. It may well take three points in this meeting.

Our forecast is the victory of Real + both will score for 2.62 in BC 1x