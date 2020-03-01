La Liga: Mallorca vs Getafe, live stream, preview, prediction

Mallorca vs Getafe. Forecast (CF. 2.55) for the match of the championship of Spain (March 1, 2020)

We present our forecast for the match of the championship of Spain, in which on March 1, Mallorca will play against Getafe. Will guests be able to extend the series of enchanting fights? – the answer is in our material

Mallorca

“ Mallorca ” was not able to adapt in the major league of Spain and for 25 rounds gained 22 points, which led the team to 18th place. Three points separate from the “ cinnabar x” safe zone and the general forecast is not the worst yet.

Failures of the season among the islanders are associated with a weak game in defense, which managed to miss 42 goals, and this is the second worst indicator in the Example. After a series of defeats, the “ red-black ” defeated the “Alaves” (1: 0) in their field, and in the last round they took away points at the exit of “Betis” (3: 3).

It is worth noting that the wards of Vicente Moreno clearly expressed home team, but at a party they were able to get only two points for the entire tournament.

In the ” Estadio de Son Moise ” can not get Kūtris , Agbenenu and Baba Rahman .

Getafe

” Getafe ” suited to today’s match in a good mood – the capital club knocked out of the Europa League draw “Ajax”, beating the leader of the Dutch football with a score of 3: 2 on aggregate.

In the championship of Spain, the “ blue ” are also on top and so far claim to be in the Champions League zone, losing to the third Real Sociedad only one point. After a series of successful tours, the “Spanish Chelsea” lost twice, losing to Barcelona (1: 2) and Sevilla (0: 3).

It should be noted that the “ city ” held 12 games away, where they recorded 18 points in the asset and today are the third team Examples of away dueling.

Today they will not be able to help their team Cucurella , Nyom and Manoilovich.

Statistics

Mallorca have won 2 of their last 3 games

Getafe lost 4 of their last 6 away fights

In 8 of the last 10 matches of the teams, at least two goals were scored

The last personal match ended in a victory for Getafe (4: 2)

Forecast

“Mallorca ” is on the verge of relegation and is a danger to any La Liga team, and guests are on the courage, but the victory in the Europa League has taken a lot of energy from players and fans. Today we assume open football from rivals who have nothing to lose and look forward to scoring goals from the teams.

Our forecast is the total is greater than (2.5) and we bet on it through BC Betting with a coefficient of 2.55

Betting on the outcome, take the victory of Mallorca with handicap (0) for 2.46