La Liga: Osasuna v Espanyol live streaming free

Osasuna v Espanyol. Forecast for the match of the Spanish La Liga (March 8, 2020)

The Sunday program of the 27th round of La Liga on March 8 will open the duel “Hispaniol” – “Osasuna”. We evaluated the latest performances of the teams and prepared a forecast for this meeting.

Osasuna

Osasuna is in a crisis. Four defeats in five matches is the worst Pamplona result this season. The wards of Hagob Arrasate lost to Villarreal (1: 3), Real Madrid (1: 4), Granada (0: 3) and Seville (2: 3). Only Athletic (1-0) managed to win for this segment with the “red”.

Such results led to the fact that Osasuna fell to 13th place. However, the relegation zone is not yet threatened by the Arrasate team. Pamplionists are nine points ahead of her.

At home, Osasuna plays poorly. By the number of points earned in their field, the “reds” occupy only 16th place. In five previous home games in La Liga, Osasuna lost to Real Sociedadu (3: 4), Real Madrid (1: 4) and Granada (0: 3), tied with Valladolid (0: 0 ), and won the “Levante” (2: 0).

Four players are not available to Osasuna for this match: Chimi Avila, Raul Navas, Sergio Herrera and Hon Monciola.

Espanyoll

Espanyol has earned more points in recent matches than Osasuna. In the five previous rounds, the parrots defeated Mallorca (1: 0), tied with Sevilla (2: 2) and Atlético (1: 1), and lost to Granada (1: 2) and Valladolid ”(1: 2).

Despite the improved results, Espanyol remained at the last 20th line in La Liga. Moreover, the Catalans are now five points behind the saving 17th place. The reason for this is even better competitor results. Only “Mallorca” of the last five teams of La Liga earned less points in the last rounds than “Espanyol”.

On the road, “parrots” play better than at home. If “Espanyol” is the last in terms of the number of points earned in their field, then the Catalans are tenth in the amount of points earned on the road. In five past guest matches, examples of wards of Abelardo Fernandez defeated Villarreal (2: 1), tied with Sevilla (2: 2), and lost to Leganes (0: 2), Granada (1: 2) and Valladolid (1: 2).

Injured from Espanyol only Sebastien Korshya. The participation of Mark Rocky and Oyer Olasabal is in question.

Statistics

Osasuna have lost four of their five previous matches in La Liga.

In seven out of ten past home fights, Osasuna in Example played the bet “total over 2.5”.

Espanyol lost only two of the last eight meetings in the championship.

In eight out of ten previous matches of the Catalans in La Liga the bet “both will score” was played.

Espanyol won only one of the last eight guest matches in the Example.

In the face-to-face meetings of Osasuna and Hispaniola, no one has a particular advantage. Teams alternately beat each other. In the first round of this championship, the victory went to Osasuna (4: 2).

Forecast

Espanyol is in better shape before this match than Osasuna. And the “parrots” are clearly more motivated, they need to win. The bet on “both will score”, which has played in most of the previous meetings of Hispaniola in La Liga, also looks good.

Our forecast is the victory of Espanyol for 3.17 in BC Marathon