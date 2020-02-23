La Liga: Osasuna vs Granada live streaming free, preview, betting tips

Osasuna vs Granada live streaming free

Osasuna – Granada. Forecast for the match of the Spanish La Liga (February 23, 2020)

In the 25th round of La Liga on February 23, two newcomers to the championship will play, who show excellent results in this championship – we propose a forecast for the match “Osasuna” – “Granada”.

Osasuna

Having partially secured a residence permit in the elite for the next season in the first three months, Osasuna now enjoys a quiet life in the middle of the tournament table. However , Pamplonians do not forget to win from time to time. After the New Year, Osasuna won, lost and tied in La Liga twice. The Reds defeated Levante (2-0) and Athletic (1-0), split the world with Celta (1-1) and Valladolid (0-0), and lost to Villarreal (1 : 3) and Real Madrid (1: 4).

Now Osasuna is in 11th place.

At home, Osasuna in the current championship lost only three matches. But they all came in six previous home meetings. Pamplona lost to Athletics (1: 2), Real Sociedadu (3: 4) and Real Madrid (1: 4). The Reds won during this time only Levante (2: 0), and in a draw they played with Valladolid (0: 0) and Sevilla (1: 1).

Injured by Osasuna Raul Navas and the top scorer of the club Chimi Avila. The participation of Oyer Mate is in question.

Granada

In “Granada” is also an interesting story. According to the results of the first three months, “nasridi” were the temporary rival of “Barcelona” in the race for the title. But after that they were blown away, losing to everyone who is not lazy. Granada began to revive already in the New Year, in which it even reached the semifinal of the Spanish Cup. In the championship, the Andalusians during this time defeated Mallorca (1: 0), Espanyol (2: 1) and Valladolid (2: 1), and lost to Barcelona (0: 1), Seville (0 : 2) and Atletico (0: 1). At the moment, Granada is the ninth.

In 2020, the wards of Diego Penas in La Liga won exclusively at home, and lost exclusively on the road. Accordingly, the terrible exit statistics of Granada deteriorated even more. In 12 guest meetings in this championship, “Granada” earned eight points. The losing away series of “Granada” in La Liga reached eight fights, and in all the last six meetings, “Nasrida” failed to even score.

Four players are injured in Granada: Nader Lozano, Alex Martinez, Kini and Монngel Montoro.

Statistics

Osasuna has won one of six previous home meetings in La Liga.

In six out of ten past Osasuna meetings, a total less than 2.5 bet was played in the championship.

The losing guest series “Granada” in La Liga has reached eight fights.

In six consecutive away matches of the championship, “Nasridas” are not even able to score.

In seven of the ten past guest meetings of Granada in La Liga, the bet was “total less than 2.5”.

In all the last five in-person matches of these clubs, the bet “total less than 2.5” has played.

At the same time both teams won. In the first round, “Granada” at home gained a minimal victory (1: 0).

Forecast

Osasuna is definitely not in top shape in La Liga. However, the guest results of “Granada” in general look bad. Recall that the “nasrida” outside their field is not just a draw, and even six bouts in a row cannot even score. During this time the Reds met mainly with representatives of the top ten, but Granada lost 0-3 to Eibaru. It is worth considering that in the face-to-face meetings of these clubs are in balance, they often beat each other in their field. Here you can bet on the victory of the hosts.

Our forecast is Osasuna’s victory for 1.96 in BC Fonbet