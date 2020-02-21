La Liga: Real Betis v Real Mallorca live streaming free, preview, betting tips

Real Betis v Real Mallorca live streaming free

Betis – Mallorca. Forecast for the match of the Spanish La Liga (February 21, 2020)

In the opening match of the 25th round of the Spanish Championship on Friday February 21, Betis and Mallorca will play – we offer our forecast for this meeting.



Betis

“White-green” last month seriously lost their positions. In the last round, they ended in a draw match away from Leganes (0: 0), extending the series without victories to five consecutive matches . It began after a failure in the cup match against Rayo Vallecano, to whom the Sevilles lost in the penalty shootout. This was followed by a defeat from Getafe (0: 1) and Barcelona, ​​as well as draw fights with Eibar (1: 1) and Leganes (0: 0).

As a result of such an unsuccessful segment , Betis dropped to 12th place in the standings, but it is still at a decent distance of eight points from the relegation zone.

Due to disqualification, Borja Iglesias will not play in this match. Due to injury, Juanmi will remain offside. Questioned by Diego Lines.

Mallorca

The islanders in the current championship solve completely different problems. Despite the victory in the last round over Alaves (1: 0), Mallorca still remains in the relegation zone. Now they occupy 18th place, yielding higher than the upcoming Celta only in additional indicators.

The victory over Alaves interrupted a series of losses from four games in a row, three of which took place as part of the Examples. During this period, Mallorca lost to Real Sociedadu (0: 3), Valladolid (0: 1) and Hispaniola (0: 1).

It should be noted that “Mallorca” is the worst team in the Spanish away game championship. For 12 away matches, the islanders scored only one point.

Injured in the “Mallorca” no. Perhaps skip the game Lumor Agbenienu.



Statistics

Betis won in Example only one of their last eight matches.

In 11 of the last 12 home games Betis played a prediction of “both will score.”

The total over 2.5 bet has played in the last seven games of Betis at home.

” Mallorca” lost at the exit 11 of the 12 league games.

In the first round Betis beat Mallorca 2-1.

Betis beat Mallorca for the last three bouts in a row.

Forecast

Betis is playing not so badly in home games , while demonstrating excellent performance. In four of the last five he scored at least two times, winning three times. Betis also plays well against Mallorca , which is disgusting away in the current championship.

Our forecast is the victory of Betis + total over 2.5 for 2.24 in 1x BC