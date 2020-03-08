La Liga: Real Betis vs Real Madrid live streaming free, preview, betting tips

Real Betis vs Real Madrid live streaming free

Real Betis vs Real. Forecast: Zidane, Benzema and Ramos will not let “Barcelona” in first place

Madrid won four of their previous five matches at Benito Villamarine Stadium.

In the match of the 27th round of the Spanish Championship Betis will receive Real Madrid on March 8th. The meeting starts at 23:00 Moscow time. Experts in their forecasts consider guests to be the favorite: you can bet on the victory of Real Madrid in bookmakers with a coefficient of 1.85. Betis’ success was rated by bookmakers with a coefficient of 4.30.

Odds of bookmakers for the match of the championship of Spain “Real Betis” – “Real Madrid”

Bookmakers are sure that the match of the Spanish championship on March 8, “Real Betis” – “Real Madrid” will turn out to be productive: the total over 2.5 goals is estimated by a coefficient of 1.59, the total less than 2.5 goals goes for 2.51. You can bet on a draw in bookmakers with a coefficient of 3.94.

Analysis and prediction of the match Real Betis – Real Madrid (03/08/2020)

Spain – Primera. 27th round

March 08, 2020, Sunday. 23:00 Moscow time

Real Betis

Seville

Not started

Real Madrid

Madrid

“Real” gathered his thoughts after three matches without victories and absolutely in the case won “clasico” (2: 0). Incidentally, the previous victory over Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Spanish Championship was dated back to 2014. That is, this success without any exaggeration can be called historical.

Madrid really looked better: neutralized Lionel Messi, calmer and more reliable defended, more specifically attacked. Marc-Andre ter Stegen made a couple of magnificent salvations, but even this was not enough to score points. Wards Zinedine Zidane returned to clean first place in the championship of Spain.

Rejoicing, of course, it is still very early. The Catalans are only one point behind, and there is still a retaliatory match ahead of Manchester City in the Champions League, where they will need to recoup after losing on their field. The “royal club” has enough trouble, but on the whole the team is definitely moving forward.

Now you have to leave for Seville. “Betis” in his field in recent years was ready to drink blood from anyone. However, now the hard times have come: Kike Seten has left, and the new coach Joan Ruby can’t fix the results. Green and white stuck at the bottom of the standings.

Actually, at the moment, the relegation zone is closer than the Eurocup zone. So there’s no question of getting into the Europa League. In fact, the team simply plays out the season without clear ambitions. You cannot rise above the ninth-tenth place, but the struggle for survival does not threaten either.

At the same time, the native walls of Betis are not very helpful. Only 21 points in 13 home games with 20 goals conceded – 13th place in the championship of Spain. But better than the “Real” on the road in the Example no one plays, and Thibaut Courtois rarely gets the ball out of the net. In 13 away matches, only eight goals were conceded.

But the Sevilians themselves miss a lot and tastefully. On average, they get 1.62 goals per match – only “Mallorca” and “Espanyol”, which are in the relegation zone, are worse. Most likely, without even turning on full speed, Real Madrid will score its two or three goals, which should ensure victory with reliable defense.

Zidane is especially worthless to save strength and get involved in rotation: after the Classic, there was a week to rest, and the next match will take place only on March 13th. In his field with a modest “Eibar”. The statistics of face-to-face meetings are also in order – Real Madrid have four wins with one draw in the last five games at the Benito Villamarin stadium. The total score is 19: 6.

In general, the frontal victory of guests for 1.85, taking into account all the data, looks fine, you can even consider P2 with handicap (-1) for a powerful coefficient of 2.46. The combined option – P2 + total more than 2.5 goals for 2.45.

Prediction and betting on the match Real Betis – Real Madrid

“Real” rested a week after the “classic”, and ahead of the home match with a modest “Eibar” – there should not be a wide rotation. Betis degraded and turned into an ordinary middle peasant without ambition. Yes, and in the last five away matches with green and white, Madrid scored 13 points out of 15 possible with a goal difference of 19: 6. Let’s play from the favorite.

Bet: victory of Real Madrid with handicap (-1) for 2.46.