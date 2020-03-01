La Liga: Real Madrid vs Barcelona, live stream, preview, prediction

On Sunday, March 1, the main football dish of the second round of the Spanish La Liga will take place: Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu will receive Barcelona in the 26th round – we offer our forecast for this match.

Real Madrid

After a bright start to the year, the last weeks at Real have been rather gloomy. First, the “creamy ones” flew out of Copa del Rey from Real Sociedad (3: 4), then they lost the first line in La Liga, and this week they also lost in the Champions League Manchester City in their field (1: 2) .

However, in the upcoming meeting, the team of Zinedine Zidane has a chance to fix everything at least in the championship. To do this, the “Royal Club” needs to beat Barcelona at home.

In the last five matches in La Liga , Real Madrid defeated Osasuna (4: 1), Atlético (1: 0) and Valladolid (1: 0). The “Royal Club” everything was going fine, but suddenly “Real” failed to beat the house “Celta” (2: 2). The next match turned out even worse. “Creamy” lost to “Levante” (0: 1). As a result, plus three points over Barcelona turned into minus two.

At home, Real Madrid have not yet lost in this championship, but tied four times. In the last five home games in La Liga, Real Madrid defeated Atlético (1: 0), Sevilla (2: 1) and Espanyol (2: 0), but tied with Athletic (0: 0 ) and Celtoy (2: 2).

Two players are injured at Real: Marco Assensio and Eden Hazard. They are already used to their absence at the club. Rodrigo Goes is also disqualified for this meeting, and Luka Jovic is not included in the application for the match.

Barcelona

If “Real” in recent weeks passed, then “Barcelona”, on the contrary, added. The Catalans played away with Napoli in the Champions League (1: 1) away, and won all four of their last matches in the championship. “Bars” in these meetings defeated “Levante” (2: 1), “Betis” (3: 2), “Getafe” (2: 1) and defeated “Eibar” (5: 0). Victories helped the “blue-garnet” to head the table again.

However, the guest form of the Catalans is still far from ideal. Outside of Camp Nou, Barcelona earned 18 points, which is less than Real and Sevilla. “Getafe” received the same number of points at a party and “Real Sociedad” was only one point behind.

In the last five guest meetings in La Liga, the Catalans defeated Betis (3: 2) and Atlético (1: 0), tied with Real Sociedad (2: 2) and Espanyol (2: 2), and lost to Valencia (0: 2). Barcelona also flew out of the Spanish Cup, losing to Athletics on the road (0: 1).

For a long time, Luis Suarez and Usman Dembele have been injured near Barcelona. The company was Jordi Alba, but he had already recovered, and instead Sergi Roberto went to the infirmary.

Statistics

Real Madrid have lost only one of 16 previous matches in La Liga.

The home-winning series of “creamy” in the championship is 12 fights.

The winning streak of Barcelona in La Liga has reached four meetings.

On the road, the Catalans won two of their last five matches in Example.

“Real” can not beat Barcelona for five full-time fights in a row. In the last championship, Barcelona defeated Creamy (1: 0) and (5: 1), and in the first round of this championship the teams split the world (0: 0).

Barcelona beat Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga in all four recent matches.

Judging by the statistics of face-to-face meetings and the results of the last fights of the teams in question, Barcelona is the favorite here. Also attractive is the bet on “total over 2.5”. She did not play in the last two full-time meetings of these clubs, but the pre-match hands predispose to the effective development of events. “Real” is surely determined to interrupt the home losing streak to the Catalans and at the same time rehabilitate themselves for the defeat in the Champions League. Barcelona itself is an effective team. In matches involving the Catalans many goals flies in both directions.

Our forecast is that both will score + total less than 4.5 for 2.17 in 1x BC