La Liga: Real Sociedad vs Valencia live streaming free, preview, betting odds

Real Sociedad vs Valencia live streaming free

Real Sociedad – Valencia. Forecast for the match of the Spanish La Liga (February 22, 2020)

The central match of the Saturday program of the 27th round of La Liga will be the duel on February 22, Real Sociedad – Valencia. We appreciated the performance of the teams and prepared our forecast for this meeting.



Real Sociedad

“Real Sociedad” in 2020 lost three of the five fights in the Example, which led to the fact that the Basques dropped to eighth line. The Blue and White lost to Villarreal (1: 2), Betis (0: 3), Leganes (1: 2), and defeated Mallorca (3: 0) and Athletic (2: 1).

The home victory over Athletic (2: 1) in the last round slightly adorned the statistics of points earned by the Basques in their field. Now, according to this indicator, Real Sociedad is the ninth. All of the last five matches in San Sebastian have been productive.

In addition to Athletics, the wards of Imanol Algvasil beat Mallorca (3: 0) and Eibar (4: 1), tied with Barcelona (2: 2), and lost to Villarreal (1: 2).

Four players will not be able to play: injured Diego Llorente, Ander Barrenechea and Asier Illyaramendi, as well as the disqualified main midfielder of Porto.

Valencia

Judging by the latest matches, Valencia at home and Valencia away are two different teams. So in the Champions League in a guest meeting with Atalanta, the “bats” lost with the score (1: 4). In La Liga, however, the situation is not so depressing.

In the last five away matches of the championship, “Valencia” lost to “Getafe” (0: 3), “Mallorca” (1: 4), “Betis” (1: 2), tied with “Valladolid” (1: 1), and defeated Levante (4: 2).

Although at home, Valencians defeated Barcelona (2: 0) in recent matches and tied with Atlético (2: 2). In total, away from this championship, “Valencia” earned 11 points, taking 11th place in this indicator.

Failures at a party also lead to the fact that the “bats” do not manage to break into the top four. Now “Valencia” is in seventh place, behind the fourth “Atletico” by two points.

It is worth noting that the situation with injured in the team of Albert Selades deteriorated. In the infirmary near Valencia are Rodrigo, Jose Gaia, Francis Coquelin, Esequiel Garay, Manu Vallejo, Alessandro Florenzi, Cristiano Piccini and the main defender Gabriel Paulista. In addition, the main scorer of the team Maximiliano Gomez will serve the suspension.

Statistics

In nine out of ten previous Real Sociedad home fights in La Liga, the bet was “total over 2.5”.

The Basques did not miss in only two of these matches.

The losing streak of Valencia has reached four official meetings.

Bet “both will score” played in eight of ten past guest matches of “bats” in La Liga.

Real Sociedad can not beat Valencia for five consecutive fights.

In all three recent meetings between these clubs the bet “total less than 2.5” has won.

In the first round, “Valencia” and “Real Sociedad” split the world (1: 1).

Forecast

Three factors testify in favor of Real Sociedad in this meeting: the number of injured Valencia , the fatigue of the bats after the league match with Atalanta, and the opponent’s guest form. Real Sociedad rested this week, and the Basques have no personnel problems against Valencia.

Our forecast is the victory of Real Sociedad with a handicap (-1) for 2.24 in 1x BC