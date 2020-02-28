La Liga: Real Sociedad vs Valladolid, Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Real Sociedad vs Valladolid. Forecast for the match of the Spanish La Liga (February 28, 2020)

In the opening match of the 26th round of the championship of Spain on Friday February 28, Real Sociedad will receive Valladolid – we made a forecast for this meeting.

Real Sociedad

The Basques approach the fight with Valladolid in a great mood and in great shape. In the last round of the championship, Real Sociedad did not leave a chance in his Valencia arena, defeating the bats 3-0.

In addition to Valencia, the wards of Imanol Algvasila beat Mallorca (3: 0) and Eibar (4: 1), tied with Barcelona (2: 2), and lost to Villarreal (1: 2). Now Sociedad has the seventh indicator for playing in the home arena. For 12 matches at home, they lost only three times. Note that the six previous matches in San Sebastian were successful.

In the standings, Real Sociedad rose to sixth place and is only three points behind the third position.

The injured Diego Llorente and Asier Illyaramendi will not be able to play.

Valladolid

“Pusela” also had a great previous round. “Valladolid” took “Hispaniol” and, despite not the best game, managed to snatch three important points.

The victory allowed the team to move a little away from the relegation zone. Now she is in 15th place, seven points from the “red line”.

The offspring of the “pusela” is not so bad. By the number of points earned on the road, the team of Sergio Gonzalez is in ninth place in the Example. In the last six away matches in the championship, Valladolid tied with Celta (0: 0), Osasuna (0: 0) and defeated Mallorca (1: 0). The team lost three more matches.

Only Steven Plaza is in the infirmary.

Statistics

Real Sociedad have won six official matches in a row.

The forecast of “total over 2.5” was played in eight of the nine previous Basque home official fights.

Valladolid have won only two of their last 13 matches in the Example.

In 9 out of 12 past matches of “white-purple” in La Liga, the bet “total less than 2.5” played.

Valladolid scored only two goals in six previous away matches in the Example.

Forecast

Real Sociedad is on a good run now. The team gave an excellent winning streak in the Cup and the championship in their native arena. The Basques clog the house a lot, unlike the Valladolid , which looks very pale in attack on the road. We put on the hosts.

Our forecast is the victory of Real Sociedad with a handicap (-1) for 1.93 in BC Fonbet