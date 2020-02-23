La Liga: Valladolid vs Espanyol live streaming free

Valladolid vs Espanyol live streaming free

Valladolid – Espanyol. Forecast (kf. 2.70) for the match of the championship of Spain (February 23, 2020)

We present our version of the forecast for the duel Examples, in which on February 23 Valladolid takes the last team of the season – Espanyol. Will guests be able to take away important tournament points from the hosts? – the answer is in this material.

Valladolid

“ Valladolid ” once again walk along the edge of the abyss, but managed to get 26 points in 24 rounds, which is already four more than that of “Mallorca” from the relegation zone. The Puseli asset has five victories and 11 world ones, while the team scores on average less than a goal per match. After a draw with Valladolid (1: 1), the “ white-violet ” away were unable to do anything with “Granada” (1: 2).

The hosts had already stopped their appearances in the Spanish Cup when they unexpectedly lost to Tenerife (1: 2), but the team has another task for the season from Ronaldo – to gain a foothold in the middle of the tournament table, which Sergio Gonzalez generally copes with.

In today’s match , Plaza , Martinez and Ervias will not be able to enter the field.

Espanyol

” Espanyol ” started the season well, but the performance on two fronts knocked the team out of the rut, which eventually led “the most Spanish club” in last place in the table, which threatens to leave Barcelona in La Liga with just one command. The fans’ hopes were in the playoffs of the Europa League, but the defeat in the first match from Wolverhampton practically deprived the Catalans of the chances of reaching the next round.

In the Example, “ parrots ” have 19 points, and the distance to the safe zone today is five points. In the last two matches, the “ white and blue ” won in the last round, split the world with Sevilla (2: 2), for which we made a prediction .

Sanchez , De Tomas and Campusano will not be able to take part in today’s match .

Statistics

Valladolid have not won in home games since November 2

Espanyol has not won away since January 19

Espanyola have scored at least two goals in their last 10 away matches

The last personal match ended with the victory of Valladolid (2: 0)

Forecast

” Espanyol ” has received a serious knock-out in the Europa League and can now fully focus on La Liga than the team will certainly today. We expect maximum stress in all sections of the field and the game on the opposite courses. We offer you to play a combined bet on a match .

Our prediction is that “Espanyol” will not lose + the total is greater than (1.5) and put it on the line of BC 1x Bet with a coefficient of 2.70