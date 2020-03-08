La Liga: Villarreal v Leganes Live Stream

Villarreal v Leganes. Forecast for the match of the Spanish La Liga (March 8, 2020)

In the 27th round of La Liga on March 8, Villarreal will receive Leganes in their field – we evaluated the last performances of the teams and prepared our forecast for this match.

Villarreal

After a bright jerk to the top of the table, “Villarreal” in recent meetings has slowed down. Wards Javier Calleja suffered two consecutive defeats, losing away Atletico (1: 3) and Athletics (0: 1). This threw the “yellow submarine” to eighth line, and the gap between Villarreal and seventh Valencia widened to three points.

However, on this tour, Villarreal returns to its native arena. In the last five games here, “Villarreal” defeated “Getafe” (1: 0), “Osasuna” (3: 1) and “Levante” (2: 1), lost to “Hispaniola” (1: 2), and tied with Atletico (0-0).

Injured by Villarreal Bruno Soriano and Ramiro Guerra.

Leganes

“Leganes” is coming to this match with a four-match unbeaten run, which is why the “cucumber producers” have almost returned to last place. Perhaps the team was knocked down by the transfer of the top scorer to Barcelona. Without him, the team of Javier Aguirre somehow completely wilted.

“Leganes” in the last five meetings of the championship lost to “Levante” (0: 2) and “Celte” (0: 1), tied with “Betis” (0: 0) and “Alaves” (1: 1), and won Real Sociedad (2: 1).

Away in this championship, Leganes has not yet won. In the last five guest meetings in La Liga, the “cucumber producers” lost to Levante (0: 2) and Celte (0: 1), and in a draw they played with Atletico (0: 0), Valladolid (2: 2) and “Alaves” (1: 1). However, Leganes played all the draws with Martin Braithwaite, who scored in these meetings.

In the infirmary, Leganes has no new faces. Alexander Szymanowski, who flew out before the end of the season, remains injured.

Statistics

Villarreal have lost only two of their 17 previous home matches in La Liga.

In eight out of ten past matches of Villarreal in Example, the bet “both will score” was played.

Leganes won only one of eight previous meetings in the championship.

The unbeaten Leganes guest series in La Liga has already reached 13 matches.

For the last four matches in the Example, Leganes scored only one goal.

“Villarreal” beat “Leganes” in all five previous face-to-face meetings.

In the first round of the current season, the “yellow submarine” defeated an outsider in his field with a score of 3: 0.

Forecast

Apparently, “Villarreal” should not have difficulties in this match. “Leganes” somehow completely wilted after selling the best player and now scores with great difficulty. “Villarreal” will return to its native arena, where the team has already been waiting. Just a few victories “yellow submarine” should be enough to effectively break into the European Cup race.

Our forecast is the victory of Villarreal for 1.81 in BC 1x.