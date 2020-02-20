Lace and daring plunge: bride of Victor Pavlik showed a wedding dress (photo)

Кружева и смелое декольте: невеста Виктора Павлика показала свадебное платье (фото)

Young bride Ukrainian singer Viktor Pavlik Catherine Repacholi showed how preparing for the wedding and chooses a dress.

“Am I the bride?” — surprised in the photo in social networks 25-year-old Katya. Her lace dress with long sleeves and a very plunging neckline.

The way followers of Catherine very much. “Katyusha, you’re beautiful”, “Kate, you’re the most beautiful bride”, “You are beautiful, girl! The bride this year, definitely”, “A cut like this and should be or not buttoned up yet? And I congratulate you”, write the commentators.

Note that this will be the fourth marriage Pavlik. However, he told me that a fortune teller had promised him another one.

As you know, the wedding of Viktor Pavlik and Catherine is scheduled for June 10. Meet lovers for a long time — they were lovers for four years. Her novel Pavlik told the “FACTS”

