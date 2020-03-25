Lady Gaga has postponed the premiere of the new album ‘Chromatica’

American singer Lady Gaga, which was presented earlier video for the song Stupid Love, was postponed because of the coronavirus, the release of his new album indefinitely.

The album was supposed to come out April 10. A new release date, the singer has promised to name later.

In the tracklist will include 16 songs, including Stupid Love. The album was attended by the singer of OneRepublic Ryan tedder, who called it “the coolest thing that will come out in 2020”.

Also the artist had to postpone concerts in Las Vegas, scheduled for April and may. Lady Gaga admitted that they planned to organize a secret gig at the Coachella festival, which was postponed from April to autumn.

Recall, the new album Dua Linden Future Nostalgia will be released early.