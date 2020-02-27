Lady Gaga has published a teaser of a new song, Stupid Love

By Maria Batterbury

Леди Гага опубликовала тизер новой песни Stupid Love

American singer Lady Gaga, who will play the murderer of the grandson of Gucci in the new film by Ridley Scott, has published a teaser of a new song Stupid Love.

Co-author of the song made BloodPop, who previously worked with Gaga on the album Joanne (2016).

Premiere single and video for him will be held tomorrow, February 28.

Most likely, the track will be included in the new album, but details about it yet. Previously Lady Gaga has revealed the unusual name of his new album, but didn’t believe her.

