Lady Gaga has revealed the name and premiere date of the new album

American singer Lady Gaga, who presented the new video for the song Stupid Love and revealed the title and release date of the new album.

As reported by the artist in his Instagram, the album will be called ‘Chromatica’ and will be released April 10.

In the tracklist will include 16 songs, including Stupid Love. The themes of the album will be healing and courage.

The last album of Lady Gaga Joanne was released in October 2016.

As previously reported, Lady Gaga will play a major role in Ridley Scott about the dynasty of Gucci.