Lady Gaga has unveiled a new futuristic music video, shot on iPhone

Lady Gaga. Photo: Getty Images

American singer Lady Gaga presented her new music video for the song “Stupid Love”.

The video for “Stupid Love”, the first solo single by Lady Gaga over the last three years, not counting the works for the movie, was filmed on an iPhone 11 Pro. This writes the New York Post.

Ahead of the release of the new track pop diva has shared teaser videos on social networks. In the bright clip shows a bizarre alien world.

It is assumed that “Stupid Love” – lead single of her upcoming sixth album, which can be “ ‘Chromatica’”. Previous released in 2016

It is interesting that in the podcast New Music Daily Apple Music Lady Gaga told me that he invested in a new work, “all your heart, all your pain, all the messages from the other world, it hears”.

LeMonade offers to watch the new clip of the pop diva.

