Lady Gaga has unveiled the cover artwork for the new album

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Леди Гага представила обложку нового альбома

The singer is preparing to release the album ‘Chromatica’.

Popular American singer Lady Gaga has unveiled the cover artwork for new album ‘Chromatica’.

So, on the first cover star appeared in a metal bodysuit, shoes with extreme heels, with pink hair and long nails.

On the second cover, the actress posed in a pink metallic swimsuit and footwear of the gladiators.

The release of a new album was scheduled for April 10. However, due to the outbreak of coronavirus celebrity has moved the release date. When fans can hear new from idol Gaga is not said, only stated that the album will be released in 2020.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
