Lady Gaga reveals by mistake the cover of his forthcoming album Chromatica !

Share on Facebook

While the release of the album Chromatica Lady Gaga has been postponed as a result of the Covid-19, the cover art of his new project has been leaked.

On her official website, Lady Gaga reveals the cover of his next album “Chromatica” sooner than expected. A leak on the social networks was forced to do it ! MCE tells you more.

For an artist, nothing is more important than the release of his album ! Except for Rihanna ! The interpreter of “Work” entertains his fans since last year for his ninth album, ” R9 “.

Yet, the beautiful Barbadian ensures that it is ready to go out ! Thus, the public does not understand its behavior. Worse still, some are tired of waiting ! They have had enough !

However, this is not the case of all the singers ! The proof with Lady Gaga ! For months, the singer is working on his new project, Chromatica. She has put all her heart !

But a person decides to sabotage her work ! Then that the pretty blonde had come out a music at the end of February to help his fans to wait before the album, a person in his place !

In short, the title “Stupid Love” to the sounds of pop leak a month before its release ! But Lady Gaga prefers to keep the smile. After it, his song “is a work of art” and not ” a leak “.

But the interpreter of “Bad Romance” is not the end of his troubles with his sixth album ! In effect, the artist discovers a nasty surprise on Twitter. She did not come back !

Lady Gaga keeps her head high

No, Lady Gaga does not want to give up ! Four years after the release of his album “Joanne” and after months of work, she refused to allow any person to waste ” Chromatica “.

And yet, the singer can’t fight the leaks ! The proof ! While it was out “Chromatica” on 10 April, the actress (A Star Is Born prefer to push the date back because of the Covid-19.

But the music sites were, therefore, prepared to its output. As CD Hudba, a popular site in Czech ! After a bad manipulation, it broadcasts the cover of the new album of Lady Gaga.

Thus, CD Hudba immediately removes his error. But it is already too late ! The picture on all the social networks. Then, the girlfriend of Bradley Cooper has no other choice !

On its own website, the young woman then updates the image of his next album. Thus, it confirms to all her Little Monsters that the cover that circulated on the web was good. And not a fake !