Lady Gaga shared the cover of the album “‘Chromatica'”

Lady Gaga. Photo: Getty Images

Singer Lady Gaga has unveiled the artwork for their sixth album, “ ‘Chromatica’ ” on the page in Instagram. The release was scheduled for April 10, however, due to coronavirus was postponed indefinitely.

The first cover shows images of the singer in the image of super heroines with pink hair, crazy ankle boots with platform and long nails. On the other cover Gaga in a similar way, but in a pink palette.

Photo: instagram.com/ladygaga

Photo: instagram.com/ladygaga

Apple Music has information that he will be released on December 31, but later the Manager of the singer has denied it, saying that it is conditional and temporary date. The real release date of Lady Gaga would later call herself.

We will remind that earlier the singer Lady Gaga presented her new music video for the song “Stupid Love”.

