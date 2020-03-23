Lady Gaga spends his time in quarantine together with her boyfriend

After the announcement of the pandemic in the fashion industry, American singer Lady Gaga has said it will stay at home in quarantine until until things calm down. As noted by the 33-year-old celebrity, she’s not going to meet their relatives, and will enjoy this time alone.

However, as it turned out, the company singer is her new partner – investor Michael Polanski. In his Instagram-Stories Gaga has published several short videos, which show that during the quarantine entertains her boyfriend.

Couple playing video games and cards, watching movies and just a lot of talking. As recognized close to the source of love, the panic of coronavirus only brought them closer together.

PAL of the star said that she is very serious about the relationship with Michael, so hesitated a long time before officially show your favorite social network.

She did not expect that so quickly fall in love after their previous relationship, but began to tell friends that really really in love with Michael. Her friends haven’t seen her this happy for a long time. says an insider.

Anonymous added that Polanski has a more flexible schedule, so often accompanied by a favorite during her performances. It also allows the couple to travel a lot together.

They both felt that social distancing and quarantine was the right decision. It gave them the opportunity to spend time together and focus on each other without work and other distractions. – concluded the source.