Lady Gaga starred in the image of the cyborg completely Nude (photos, video)

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Леди Гага снялась в образе киборга полностью голой (фото, видео)

American singer Lady Gaga made a bold photo shoot for the magazine Paper. She appeared completely Nude in the image of the cyborg. In the project, along with 33-year-old pop star attended the Belgian artist Frederik Heyman. Accompanying creative in the interview, Lady Gaga explained that she was always interested in the future — hence the theme of the photo shoot. The singer does not mind that I had to pose naked. “I believe that we create art, it’s not pornography,” she said.

View this post in Instagram

GAGA WILL SAVE US ALL. #LINKINBIO TO VISIT ‘CHROMATICA’.

Publication of Paper Magazine (@papermagazine) March 16, 2020 at 5:11 PDT

Леди Гага снялась в образе киборга полностью голой (фото, видео)

View this post in Instagram

Self quarantining but make it high ART.

Publication of Paper Magazine (@papermagazine) March 16, 2020 at 8:10 PDT

Lady Gaga is not the first time appears before his fans completely without clothes. For example, in January of this year she showed in the Instagram images, which takes a bath with ice.

Леди Гага снялась в образе киборга полностью голой (фото, видео)

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article