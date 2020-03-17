Lady Gaga starred in the image of the cyborg completely Nude (photos, video)

American singer Lady Gaga made a bold photo shoot for the magazine Paper. She appeared completely Nude in the image of the cyborg. In the project, along with 33-year-old pop star attended the Belgian artist Frederik Heyman. Accompanying creative in the interview, Lady Gaga explained that she was always interested in the future — hence the theme of the photo shoot. The singer does not mind that I had to pose naked. “I believe that we create art, it’s not pornography,” she said.

View this post in Instagram GAGA WILL SAVE US ALL. #LINKINBIO TO VISIT ‘CHROMATICA’. Publication of Paper Magazine (@papermagazine) March 16, 2020 at 5:11 PDT

View this post in Instagram Self quarantining but make it high ART. Publication of Paper Magazine (@papermagazine) March 16, 2020 at 8:10 PDT

Lady Gaga is not the first time appears before his fans completely without clothes. For example, in January of this year she showed in the Instagram images, which takes a bath with ice.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter