Lady Gaga starred in the image of the cyborg completely Nude (photos, video)
American singer Lady Gaga made a bold photo shoot for the magazine Paper. She appeared completely Nude in the image of the cyborg. In the project, along with 33-year-old pop star attended the Belgian artist Frederik Heyman. Accompanying creative in the interview, Lady Gaga explained that she was always interested in the future — hence the theme of the photo shoot. The singer does not mind that I had to pose naked. “I believe that we create art, it’s not pornography,” she said.
View this post in Instagram
GAGA WILL SAVE US ALL. #LINKINBIO TO VISIT ‘CHROMATICA’.
View this post in Instagram
Self quarantining but make it high ART.
Lady Gaga is not the first time appears before his fans completely without clothes. For example, in January of this year she showed in the Instagram images, which takes a bath with ice.
