Lady Gaga was photographed for gloss Magazine Paper

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Леди Гага снялась для глянца Paper Magazine

Outrageous singer Lady Gaga made the cover of the magazine in the image of the Nude cyborg. Photos and videos from the photo shoot was published on the official website of Paper Magazine to Instagram.

On the cover Gaga got completely naked with lots of tubes and wires attached to her body. The singer posing in a cage with hundreds of cameras.

The author of the work was the Belgian artist Frederic Gaiman. He also created a 3D avatar Gaga. She is depicted sitting on Robocop dress in mint color and white stiletto heels.

Lady Gaga herself said that she considers spicy photo shoot art, not pornography.

It is noted that because of the coronavirus Lady Gaga with their dogs isolated themselves in their home.

