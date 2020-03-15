Lady Gaga’s isolated themselves due to coronavirus

By Maria Batterbury

Леди Гага самоизолировалась из-за коронавируса

American singer Lady Gaga has decided to isolate themselves due to the coronavirus. She announced this on his page in Instagram.

She told me that she made this decision after talking with some doctors and scientists.

“The most useful thing we can do is to arrange samkranti and not to hang out with people older than 65 years and the big companies,” he said.

She admitted that she would like to meet with their parents and grandparents, but believes that it should not do it for their safety.

Maria Batterbury

