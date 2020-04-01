Lamborghini launches production of medical masks
Automobili Lamborghini has announced the launch of production of medical masks, so as to assist Italy in the fight against coronavirus.
At its plant in Sant’agata Bolognese intend to make 1 thousand masks a day, and with the help of 3D printers — more than 200 units per day other protective equipment for medical professionals.
“In an emergency situation, we believe that the obligation to make a specific contribution to the common cause”, — said the President of Automobili Lamborghini Stefano.
Production masks will be sponsored by the shop, which are processing the car interiors Lamborghini.
Source: Automobili Lamborghini