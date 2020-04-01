Lamborghini launches production of medical masks

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Lamborghini запускает выпуск медицинских масок

Automobili Lamborghini has announced the launch of production of medical masks, so as to assist Italy in the fight against coronavirus.

At its plant in Sant’agata Bolognese intend to make 1 thousand masks a day, and with the help of 3D printers — more than 200 units per day other protective equipment for medical professionals.

“In an emergency situation, we believe that the obligation to make a specific contribution to the common cause”, — said the President of Automobili Lamborghini Stefano.

Production masks will be sponsored by the shop, which are processing the car interiors Lamborghini.

Source: Automobili Lamborghini

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article