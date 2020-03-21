Lana Del Rey broke up with her boyfriend

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Лана Дель Рей рассталась со своим бойфрендом

Lana Del Rey. Photo: Getty Images

American singer Lana Del Rey and police officer Sean Larkin broke up.

Larkin said in an interview with the New York Times that they remained friends.

We still talk and everything, just now we both have a pretty Packed schedule,” he explained.

Embed from Getty Images

Note that 34-year-old Lana Del Rey is Dating a police officer, became known in October 2019. In December, the artist published in their social networks joint photo, but later deleted the post.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article