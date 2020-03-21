Lana Del Rey broke up with her boyfriend

Lana Del Rey. Photo: Getty Images

American singer Lana Del Rey and police officer Sean Larkin broke up.

Larkin said in an interview with the New York Times that they remained friends.

We still talk and everything, just now we both have a pretty Packed schedule,” he explained.

Note that 34-year-old Lana Del Rey is Dating a police officer, became known in October 2019. In December, the artist published in their social networks joint photo, but later deleted the post.