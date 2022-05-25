Land of the Sons: a post-apo film to discover thanks to our contest
Between The Road and The Last of Us, Land of the Sons offers an initiatory quest in a post-apo world. Enter our contest to find out.
From The Road to The Last of Us< /strong> via Light of my Life, the post-apocalyptic genre continues to inspire touching tales of filiation and heritage, confronting a humanity in decrepitude. If this powerful imagery is often reserved for the United States, Europe is not left out, and can offer some great cinema experiences.
C This is precisely the case with Land of the Sons, a film by Italian filmmaker Claudio Cupellini (director of the brilliant mafia series Gomorrah). The feature film is an adaptation of the graphic novel The Land of the Sons of Gipi, in which a mysterious plague has ended civilization.
Faced with this hostile world, a father and his son try to survive. But at the death of the first, the second recovers the diary of his father. As he can't read, he sets off in search of an adult who could help him decipher the words left by his parent, in order to honor his memory.
Supported by a very fine cast (Leon de la Vallée, Paolo Pierobon and Valeria Golino, current president of the Un Certain Regard Jury at the Cannes Film Festival), Lands of the Sons also has for him its demanding filming in natural settings, giving a particular cachet to this ambitious initiatory quest shrouded in darkness and mystery, just like its source material.
Luckily, Ecran Large is here to allow you to discover Land of the Sons and its inspiration through a contest. To be won: Blu-Rays, DVDs, and copies of the graphic novel La Terre des Fils by Gipi.
It couldn't be simpler. All you have to do is answer the following question (and justify your choice): what is your favorite post-apocalyptic film? You can send your answer to the following address: concours@ecranlarge .com. The winners will then be contacted by us.
Land of the Sons is available from 05/25 on Blu-Ray/DVD and for rental on all VOD platforms.
