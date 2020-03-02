Lane beat Mikhaylyuk in the Ukrainian Derby in the NBA

“Sacramento”, which is a Ukrainian basketball player Alexey Lane, took precedence over the “Detroit” Svyatoslav Mikhailuk in the match of the regular NBA season is 106:100.

Center Lane played off the bench and played 27 minutes. During this time he managed to score 8 points (4/8 two-point field goals), 13 rebounds and 5 block shots in a 3 personal observations.

Alex Lane

Graduate school “Cherkaska Map”, which was founded by Michael Brodsky, mykhailiuk appeared on the floor from the first seconds and held it for nearly 39 minutes. On account of his 14 rebounds (4/9 threes and 2/2 free throws), 6 rebounds, 2 assists, with 4 losses and 4 fouls.

A team of Lana fighting for a place in the playoffs, being on distance in three games from the eighth position, but the “Detroit” of Mikhaylyuk continues to fall in the standings, having suffered a fourth defeat in last five matches.

“Sacramento” – “Detroit” 106:100 (16:31, 34:20, 26:19, 30:30)

Sacramento: Fox (23 + 7 assists), Bogdanovic (15 + 4 steals), Giles (12 + 7 rebounds), Barnes (10 + 8 rebounds), Bjelica (7 + 7 rebounds) – start; Len (8 + 13 rebounds + 5 blackshadow), Joseph (5), Bezmer (7), The Heald (19)

Detroit: wood (20 + 12 rebounds), mykhailiuk (14), Snell (12), Henson (10), rose (9) – start; Hall (0), Dumbuya (5), knight (16 + 7 assists), (3), Galloway (11), Thomas (0)

