Lanus vs Argentinos Juniors live streaming free for the Super League Cup

Lanus vs Argentinos Juniors. Prediction (cf. 2.55) for the Argentine Super League Cup match (March 17, 2020)

We offer a forecast for the match of the Super League Cup of Argentina, in which on March 17, Lanus will host Argentinos Juniors. How will the teams play the first match in the tournament? – the answer is in our material.

Lanus

“ Lanus ” started pretty well in the new season of the Argentina Super League, where in 23 rounds it managed to rise to seventh position, in the zone of the South American Cup. The wards of Luis Subeldia have nine wins and as many draws, while the hosts were able to score 32 goals, which is a pretty high indicator for the Argentine championship.

After a series of four draws in a row, the “ pomegranates ” on the road could not cope with a table neighbor – San Lorenzo (3: 4), ending the championship with a defeat, which few could give a forecast .

Argentinos Juniors

Last season, Argentinos Juniors took 26th place in the championship, and in the current championship, guests won fifth place and a ticket to the South American Cup. The assets of the “ red bugs ” 39 points, and this is the same as that of the third and fourth teams, with 10 wins and nine world.

Last Friday, the ” seed garden ” ended the season with a victory over Rosario Central (2: 1).

Statistics

Lanus scored in 9 of their last 10 home matches

Argentinos Juniors have won 3 of their last 10 away matches

The last personal meeting ended in a draw (0: 0)

Forecast

There are the strongest teams of the current season and it’s hard to give preference to anyone, which is proved by the quotes of bookmakers. We assume that today we will see open football performed by rivals and offer to play a bet on the total.

Our forecast is the total is greater than (2.5) and bet on it through BC Fonbet with a coefficient of 2.55