Large-scale accidents in Canada are faced 200 cars

In Canada, in Montreal, there was a terrible accident. On one of the road facing 200 cars. It is reported by Radio Canada and CBC News.

The crash injured more than 90 people, and two people died at the scene. 60 people received minor injuries and 30 more serious.

As it turned out, the accident occurred due to heavy snow flurries that reduced visibility to almost zero. The accident damaged about 100 cars and a dozen trucks.

Also, the accident school bus, but none of the children were not injured. The bus collided with a tanker truck.

So, this phase was closed in both directions. The 10-mile stretch will still be closed, there will not clean all the debris cars.