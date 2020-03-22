Las Sabanas CF v Chinandega FC live streaming free for the Liga Primera de Nicaragua

Las Sabanas v Chinandega: forecast for the match of the championship of Nicaragua (March 23, 2020)

Las Sabanas have lost the last four games, but whether Chinandega will be able to take advantage of the home crisis on March 23, we have prepared our forecast. Who will take the glasses?

Las Sabanas

“Las Sabanas” fails the season – the team of Jorge Vanegas in nine matches managed to score only four points. Thus, the club closes the standings at the moment, seven points behind the playoff zone. In the last round, Las Sabanas lost 0-5 to Juventus Managua, thus suffering a fourth defeat in a row.

Chinandega

“Chinandega” started the season much more successfully than his current rival – the team of Raul Espinosa comes to the start of the 10th round on the sixth line in the table. However, the club still cannot afford to relax – just two rivals from below are at a minimum distance.

In the last round, Chinandega, contrary to all forecasts, lost 0-1 to Deportivo Ocotal, having already suffered a third defeat in the last four matches.

Statistics

Once “Las Sabanas” played with “Chinandega” on his field and won this meeting with a score of 1: 0

Chinandega has suffered three defeats in the last four matches

Chinandega won in none of the last nine away matches – five defeats and four draws

Forecast

“Las Sabanas” failed the start of the season, but have not yet completely said goodbye to the chances of a playoff – today the hosts have the opportunity to reduce the handicap to four points. Obviously, in this situation, “Las Sabanas” will rely only on victory and the chances of success for the hosts are quite high – “Chinandega” is also not reliable in defense and weakly holds away matches.

We believe that the owners are more likely to win. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) on Las Sabanas . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.85