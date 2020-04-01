Las Sabanas U20 vs Real Madriz U20 live streaming free

Las Sabanas U-20 – Real Madris U-20. Forecast for the championship of Nicaragua (April 1, 2020)

In the youth championship of Nicaragua on April 1, the match “Las Sabanas U-20” – “Real Madris U-20” will take place – we offer our forecast for this match.

Las Sabanas U-20

“Deportivo Las Sabanas U-20” is currently one of the worst teams in the division. In the division standings, she takes the penultimate line, gaining 11 points in 12 matches.

It should be noted that in the previous two matches, “Las Sabanas” pleased the native audience, having won with the same score 3-0 over the “Chinandega U-20” and “Diriangen U-20”. It was not possible to develop a winning move, in the last round the team went in a deep knockout – 1: 7 from Real Estely.

Real Madrid U-20

“Real Madris U-20” is slightly better than the future opponent. In the standings, they occupy the sixth line, gaining five points more.

I must say that on the road the team does not really shine. In the last four away matches, the asset has only one victory over Chinandega.

Statistics and personal meetings

Las Sabanas U-20 lost five of their last seven league games.

In 9 of the last 10 matches, “Las Sabanas U-20” played a forecast “total over 2.5”.

Real Madrid U-20 have lost three of their four previous away matches.

The total over 2.5 bet has been played in all four previous guest games of Real Madrid U-20.

The teams played only one match, in which a month ago, “Las Sabanos” defeated the “Real Madris U-20” away 3-2.

Forecast

The owners now have the worst defense in the division. In 12 matches, they conceded 39 goals. “Real Madris” also plays a little weak away on the defensive. The first match between the rivals turned out to be productive, the upcoming meeting will not be an exception.