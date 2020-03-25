Las Sabanas vs Diriangen FC Live Stream for the Liga Primera de Nicaragua

On Thursday March 26, the next round will be held in the Nicaraguan Championship, in one of the matches of which “Las Sabanas” and “Diriangen” will play – we offer our forecast for this meeting.

Las Sabanas

The hosts of the future match close the standings of the championship of Nicaragua. In ten rounds, “Las Sabanos” won only one victory and tied twice, scoring five points respectively. In defense, the team now does not look the best. In the last four fights, she lost twice with a crushing score: FC Mangua (1: 4) and local Juventus (0: 5). Both times on departure.

At home, the situation is not much better. So far, there has not been a single victory in the asset, and in four home matches, “Las Sabanos” scored only two goals.

Diriangen

Diriangen is the leader of the Nicaraguan championship. For ten rounds, the team won seven victories, tied twice and lost once. It is interesting that the leader lost precisely to his future rival Las Sabanos, and at home with a score of 1: 2. Conclusions were drawn from this defeat. Over the last eight rounds, Diriangen only conceded a goal, winning seven matches.

Statistics

Las Sabanos lost six of their eight previous league games.

The forecast for “total less than 3.5” was played in all four home matches of “Las Sabanos”.

Diriangen have won seven of their last eight bouts.

In nine out of ten matches of “Diriangen” in the current championship the forecast “total less than 2.5” was played.

Forecast

Meet the first and last team of the championship. Diriangen is on a good run and practically does not miss, though it scores a bit. At home, the leader lost to the future opponent, so the mood for revenge will be special. We offer to put on guests in a low-performance match.

Our forecast is the victory of Diriangen + total less than 3.5 for 2.17 in 1x BC