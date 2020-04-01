Las Sabanas vs Real Madriz live streaming free: preview, betting tips

Las Sabanas vs Real Madriz live streaming free

Las Sabanas – Real Madriz. Forecast for the championship of Nicaragua (April 2, 2020)

On Thursday, April 2, within the framework of the 13th round of the Nicaraguan championship, the match “Las Sabanas” – “Real Madris” will take place, a forecast for which we offer further.

Las Sabanas

“Las Sabanas” performs poorly in Klausur. For 12 rounds already played, the team managed to earn only six points and firmly settled on the bottom of the tournament table.

The team has not won the last ten rounds, and at home did not win any of the six fights. True, in two previous home games, they managed to split points with Chinandega (1: 1) and Diriangen (1: 1).

Real madriz

“Real Madris” plays in Klausur not much better than his future rival. For so long, the teams were nearby in the standings. However, thanks to two consecutive victories in the last two rounds over “Jalapa” (1: 0) and “Deportivo Ocotal” (2: 0), future guests managed to rise to seventh position.

Real Madrid achieved these successes at home, while on the road the team lost in three games in a row, missing nine goals.



Statistics

Three of the last four home matches , Las Sabanos tied.

In 7 of the last 9 home matches, Las Sabanos played a forecast of “total less than 2.5”.

Real Madrid lost 8 of their last 11 matches in the league away.

The Bet Total Over 2.5 bet has played in 4 of the last 6 away matches of Real Madris.

Opponents met only three times. Two victories at Real Madris and one match ended in a draw.

Forecast

In the first round, Real defeated Las Sabanos in their home with a score of 4: 1. Yes, last season did not lose to the opponent. The team played their last matches at home, and quite successfully. “Las Sabanos” is still playing so weakly. It makes sense to play guests with a zero handicap.

Our forecast is the victory of Real Madris with a handicap (0) for 1.99 in 1x BC