LASK vs AZ Alkmaar: live streaming free for the Europa League

In the first match, LASK and AZ exchanged goals, but whether to expect an extravaganza extravaganza in Austria on February 27 is the answer in our forecast. What will be the match?

LASK Linz

LASK was the real discovery of the group stage of the Europa League – the team of Valerien Ismael not only fought for Sporting, PSV and Rusengborg, but was able to win the group. In six fights, “black and white” scored 13 points, ahead of “Sporting” by one point. In the Austrian championship, LASK, contrary to all forecasts, leads the table, but ahead of the second Salzburg by only one point.

AZ Alkmaar

AZ , unlike its current rival, could not win the group, for which there is a logical explanation – along with it in the quartet was Manchester United. However, the “cheese farmers” had no problems with Partizan and Astana, taking second place and getting a ticket to the playoffs. In the home match, AZ failed to beat LASK, but a 1: 1 draw leaves the Dutch with a chance of success.

Statistics

In the first match, the teams drew 1: 1

In each of the last three matches, LASK missed

In three away matches of the Europa League AZ scored seven goals

Forecast

LASK gave an excellent match in Alkmaar, but did not hold the victory, leaving the opponent with chances to get to the next round. Obviously, the result of the first match will force AZ to play attacking football today and take risks – LASK is far from ideal in defense and cheese farmers are unlikely to remain without a goal, but the hosts know how and love to score, so it makes sense to count on goals.

In our opinion, there will be goals in the match. Forecast – both will score . In BC Fonbet, such an outcome is proposed with a coefficient of 1.72

Our second bet will be the Asian handicap (0) on LASK . Such a bet can be placed for 1.45