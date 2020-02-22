Last goal: friends played with a dead guy in football (video)

In Brazil, where police are often satisfied with a shootout with criminals, and this affects ordinary citizens, the other day there was a sad incident from police bullets killed a young man.

According to the father of the young man, February 13 his son left the house and went to the store. At some point he saw a police car, says Ren with reference to Globo.

“Police came out of the car and shot. My son ran away, got to another street and hid. When he decided that the police had gone, he stood up. And at that moment a policeman shot him in the head”, — said Gilson Martins DOS Santos.

After that the police took the boy to the hospital, despite the fact that he was already dead, “just to say I helped him”, says father of slain.

The police themselves claim that arrived on a call because of reports of armed people. There they saw the Martins, who ran from them, holding hands at the waist. They approached him and then the guy opened fire, forcing them to shoot back.

Residents of the area, where he lived, the Martins took to the streets with posters against police violence. And friends of the deceased decided to say goodbye to him on the football field, as he was very fond of this game.

They put the body shot in a coffin and brought to a football field, clearing the farewell video. The footage can be seen lying before the gates of the grave. The player slaps at the ball, after which he flies into the goal, scoring a goal. Then the rest of the players run to the coffin and applaud.

