Latvia has declared a state of emergency due to coronavirus

The Latvian authorities have decided to declare a state of emergency due to pandemic of a new type of coronavirus COVID-2019. This is the Agency of SUMMER.

With the corresponding statement was made by Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins.

It is noted that the decision on introduction of state of emergency takes effect from 12 March and will last until April 14. Karins explained that as the authorities intend to limit the spread of the disease.

