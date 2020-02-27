Laureates of the Shevchenko prize 2020

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Committee of the national prize of Ukraine Taras Shevchenko announced the winners of 2020.

According to “Susprise” in the nomination “Literature” two winners: Marianne Kijanowska with the poetry book “Babyn Yar. Votes” and Taras Prokhasko with the collection of essays “So, ale…“.

In the nomination “Journalism, journalism” the winner became the military correspondent Evgeny Similar with the book “Divchata sresult Kosi“. It’s memories of the 25 women who participated in the Russian-Ukrainian war in the Armed forces of Ukraine and volunteer units in the years 2014-2018.

Group “DakhaBrakha” from the album “the Path” (2016) won in the nomination “Musical art”.

In the nomination “Visual art” won the art project “Carousel” Alexander glyadelov. The author brings together photos taken at different times and under different circumstances – in children’s boarding schools, prison, prison hospitals, in a single fabric (circle).

Opera-Requiem “job” (Iyov created in 2015), Vlad Troitsky, Roman Grigoreva and Ilya razumeiko – winner in the nomination “Theatrical art”.

This year will not be awarded the prize in the nomination “Cinematography”, because, according to members of the Committee, presented the nominees – film “Cacophony of Donbas” Igor Minaev and the documentary “House “the Word” Taras Tomenko – does not match on scale of fact award.

The award traditionally will be presented in spring, March 9.

Shevchenko prize – the highest state award of Ukraine in the field of culture and art. Founded in 1961 as an award for outstanding works of literature and art, publicism and journalism. The decision on the award is made by the President of Ukraine on the basis of proposals of the Committee. The size of the Shevchenko prize in 2016 is 192 thousand hryvnias.

